News
Sports News
Kentucky natives Krystal and Chip Dittus often plan vacations to watch Kentucky basketball postseason games even though they now live in Key West, Fla. This year, however, they two UK fans did something a little different for their special trip — they went to Nepal and hiked to the Mount Eve…
Multimedia
Ray Johnson with the Georgetown Fire Department demonstrates why not to pour water on a grease fire as a part of Scott County Safety Day.
Photo Albums
There were plenty of floats, fireworks and fun throughout the county Thursday, as Fourth of July celebrations took place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.