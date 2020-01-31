Bluegrass is back for another year. The lineup for the 2020 Festival of the Bluegrass has been released with a few more announcements coming down the line.
The Festival of the Bluegrass is a Bluegrass music festival started in 1974 by the Cornett family of Georgetown. Held at the Kentucky Horse Park, many make the festival a tradition while camping out for the weekend. This year's Festival of the Bluegrass will be June 11-14.
Here is the 2020 lineup:
Thursday:
Kentucky Bluegrass Music Camp Performance
Relic
Lonesome River Band
Friday:
Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out
Volume 5
The Local Honeys
Saturday:
Seldom Scene
The Cleverlys
Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers
Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike
The Price Sisters
Sunday Morning:
True Life Travelers
Dry Branch Fire Squad