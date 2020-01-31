Bluegrass is back for another year. The lineup for the 2020 Festival of the Bluegrass has been released with a few more announcements coming down the line.

The Festival of the Bluegrass is a Bluegrass music festival started in 1974 by the Cornett family of Georgetown. Held at the Kentucky Horse Park, many make the festival a tradition while camping out for the weekend. This year's Festival of the Bluegrass will be June 11-14.

Here is the 2020 lineup:

Thursday:

Kentucky Bluegrass Music Camp Performance

Relic

Lonesome River Band

Friday:

Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out

Volume 5

The Local Honeys

Saturday:

Seldom Scene

The Cleverlys

Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers

Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike

The Price Sisters

Sunday Morning:

True Life Travelers

Dry Branch Fire Squad

Tags

Recommended for you