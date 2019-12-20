Great Crossing High School blocked out the noise, mostly suppressed the whirlwind of emotions, stuck to the game plan, rode its week-long wave of momentum and walked away with a boys’ basketball win for the ages Thursday night.
Led by sophomore Tye Schureman’s four timely 3-pointers, all five Warhawks scored in double digits as GC went into Scott County High School’s tradition-rich gymnasium and clipped the Cardinals, 64-52, in the inaugural Battle of the Birds before a bipartisan crowd of 2,500.
“I just wanted to beat Scott County. That was the only thing I wanted to do,” said Schureman, the only non-senior in Great Crossing’s starting lineup. “We came out here and played our hearts out. That's all that matters now. We tried as hard as we could. We shared the ball. We played team ball, and it was really good.”
Schureman shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points to pick up Bluegrass Orthopaedics player of the game honors from the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.
Jaylen Barber, GC’s 6-foot-8 senior, posed problems for his former SC teammates at both ends of the court with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Point guard Neil Baker furnished 13 points and four assists.
“It doesn't have to be one person getting 30,” Barber said. “We can all get double digits and still come out with the victory passing the ball.”
Michael McKenzie’s 12 points included four consecutive free throws to seal the deal in the final minute. K.J. Tucker, who entered the night as the team’s leading scorer with 18 per game, chalked up six of his 10 in the second half, including a 3-point dagger to begin the fourth quarter.
Great Crossing has won four consecutive games after losing the first three in school history. Up-and-down Scott County, featuring a similarly new look this season, fell to 3-4.
“It means a lot. It's a signature win,” McKenzie said. “ I couldn't be more proud of the game plan that we had and the guys and the coaches for getting us here.”
Barber’s baseline drive around three SC defenders gave Great Crossing the lead for keeps with two minutes remaining in the first half.
A drive from Baker, then two free throws by Tucker after the horn, sent the Warhawks to the locker room with a 32-28 lead.
Schureman punctuated an 11-2 run in the third quarter with consecutive corner threes, sandwiched around one of Barber’s resounding blocks.
GC held SC to six points over that pivotal eight minutes.
“We had a couple of really good defensive possessions going straight-up and staying away from the potential foul going to the basket,” GC coach Steve Page said. “Offensively it seemed like we moved the ball pretty well, and obviously Tye shot the ball really well. We should have gotten him even more shots, honestly. He was open a couple of times where we didn't hit him.”
Terrin Hamilton and Aaron Leake each finished with 18 points to lead Scott County, which lost at home for the second time this month after a 46-game winning streak on its court that dated back to the end of the 2015-16 season.
Nobody else in the home whites had more than five points. Great Crossing held Elias Richardson, averaging above 15 per game on the season, to a single field goal.
“The toughness issues continue. I thought they outplayed us. They outshot us,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “They did a good job getting those shots. They got that drive to where we sucked in and helped.”
Scott County served up a modest rally after Barber received a technical foul for his reaction to hard contact under the basket with 5:14 remaining.
Barber sank one of his two free throws for the personal foul to give GC its largest lead of the night, 53-38. Leake matched that with a make and a miss before Josh Bredwood buried a 3-pointer on the Cards’ resulting possession.
Back stormed Barber with a put-back for two at the other end before SC snagged eight of the next 10 points. Two free throws by Hamilton and a baseline drive from Mikaleb Coffey brought it back to single digits.
Two other scrambles on the floor led to heated exchanges down the stretch. Page saved his timeouts for crunch time and used those breaks in the action to keep the Warhawks from losing their concentration on the task at hand.
“The one thing I told the kids, at the end of the day it's got to be about us,” Page said. “As long as we bring the best 'us,' we're going to be fine, win or lose. I told them when you get a technical, you're doing you, and it needs to be about Great Crossing, not about you.”
Baker delivered an important basket off a steal after Great Crossing missed on three consecutive shots in the paint. GC needed it: Richardson and Hamilton then scored in succession to make it 57-50 with 1:39 to go.
A held ball went Scott County’s way to keep momentum in the Cards’ corner, but a 3-point try by Chase Grigsby fell off the rim, giving Great Crossing its chance to slam the door with a parade to the free-throw line.
McKenzie, Baker and Schureman sank seven of their combined eight to salt away historic bragging rights.
“Once we got that first win, it was just downhill from there,” Schureman said of GC’s recent success. “I think the rest of this season we're going to carry this momentum. I hope we don't lose another game. We're playing so good right now.”
Great Crossing jumped out to an 8-0 lead and aside from a few sweaty-palmed turnovers was remarkably efficient in the first half.
The Warhawks went 9-for-16 from the field, including two Schureman bombs, and 11-of-13 at the line prior to intermission.
“That's probably at least the third, probably the fourth game, where we had a half that a team shot anywhere from 50 to 67 percent. If you're doing that, they're just going to out-score you,” Glenn said. “We've got to do something here to be more consistent on defense where it's tougher for people to score. Some of that is in the makeup of your guys. I'm no whirlwind coach, but I know if they can't score, they can't win. So if we get that, we'll keep making strides.”
Leake scored the first seven points for Scott County to help the Cards settle in. Grigsby also added a steal and layup to counter a three by McKenzie.
Grigsby’s old-fashioned 3-point play, begun by a goaltending call, and Hamilton’s 3-pointer off a kick-out from Leake launched the Cards to a 15-14 lead at the initial checkpoint.
“We're in a spot right now where we're going to have to start making an uphill climb,” Glenn said. “We did some good things early, but we were inconsistent and went away from some of them.”
Schureman started the second period with a 3-pointer before Hamilton and Leake combined for the next seven points to give SC its largest lead of five at 22-17.
A baseline jumper from Schureman anchored the second 8-0 GC run of the half, one that featured Barber’s bold move in traffic for the final lead change.
“I just looked at the floor, and they were all coming, so I just went baseline. I knew there wasn't going to be anybody able to block it,” Barber said. “Whenever they threw me the ball, I just tried to make something happen. I didn't try to force anything. I made the extra pass. I read the game plan and was prepared for what was going to happen.”
It was perhaps the first true toss-up game in any sport between the two schools, with one or the other having a decided advantage in fall activities.
Boys’ basketball featured a nearly even split of the talent from a powerful Scott County JV program, one that wasn’t solidified until mid-July. Tucker, Baker and Barber played summer ball for the Cards, while Richardson was with the Warhawks at the time.
“We just came together as a team,” said McKenzie, who committed this week to NCAA Division III Otterbein University. “We had a rough start (with last-minute losses to Bryan Station and Ryle). The coaches kept encouraging us. We just stayed together, and it's showing out on the court.”
Great Crossing’s senior nucleus scored the final 21 points.
McKenzie, Tucker, Baker never left the floor during the game, while Barber played a career-high 29 minutes.
“Our seniors, it does make a difference,” Page said. “We played really five kids. You hope as a coach your seniors are going to give you what those kids did tonight.”