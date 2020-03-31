A child “younger than 10” is among Scott County’s two latest patients confirmed to have the coronavirus. He is the county’s youngest victim to date.
Officials learned of the two latest victims, both males, the other younger than 50, around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
This brings Scott County’s total confirmed cases to 10, but local officials continued to warn increased testing is responsible for the growing numbers. Last week, WEDCO Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller said the virus is present in the community, and the confirmed number of patients was just a number.
Monday night, after Gov. Andy Beshear’s address to the state, Scott County officials learned of two additional patients, a male and a female, both over the age of 60.
WEDCO is doing contact investigations on the latest victims.
Local officials encourage social distancing as the illness continues to spread.