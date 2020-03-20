A curfew for anyone 18 and under from 9pm to 6am, unless with a parent, has been issued for Georgetown and Scott County via executive orders from Mayor Tom Prather and Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
The executive order was issued at the request of law enforcement authorities who have had several incidents involving young people, Covington said.
The curfew extends unless the youth is accompanied by a parent or guardian, or is on the way to work or is actively engaged in employment.
The executive order also prohibits any congregation of 10 or more people in any place open to the public at large.
“This shall not, prevent unassociated persons from being in a public place, such as grocery, as long as social distancing provisions set out by the Governor are observed,” states the order.