With many businesses around Georgetown effected by the mandated closings, Lori Saunders with Georgetown/Scott County Tourism says the community will get through this.
“We are a strong community and everyone is doing their part as their budget allows,” Saunders said.
Many events are planned through the coming months and are being adapted to deal with the changes.
Beginning April 4 through April 18, The Georgetown Window Hop is an event where businesses will decorate their windows and the public will get the chance to vote for their favorite. Saunders encourages families to either go on a walking tour or drive by in your car.
April 22 will be the community clean sweep and May 2 is Main Street Saturday, which Saunders encourages participation online.
Depending on whether social distancing is still encouraged in mid-May, the Sidewalk Sale scheduled for May 16 could be done “virtually” online, Saunders said. Otherwise it will go on as planned.
“We will get through this,” Saunders said. “We have a lot to look forward to.”
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.