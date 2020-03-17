Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather issued a joint State of Emergency declaration late Tuesday afternoon.
“While there HAS NOT yet been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Georgetown/Scott County, the State of Emergency serves to activate federal resources, enable quicker local response to changing circumstances, engage personnel and volunteers for response efforts, allocate resources for disaster recovery and enable law enforcement and emergency management to safely keep the peace,” states the official declaration, including the emphasis.
At press time 14 of Kentucky’s 25 confirmed coronavirus patients hail from neighboring communities to Scott County. Since the outbreak began in the U.S., there has been a shortage of tests to confirm the coronavirus. This past weekend the CDC relaxed regulations allowing more than 2,000 private labs to manufacture their tests for the virus, and by the end of this week as many 1.9 million tests will be available, said U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. Once that happens, officials expect the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to increase dramatically.