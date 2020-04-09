Jodi Tucker, a nurse at Georgetown Community Hospital led the community in prayer over the staff and patients of the hospital Sunday evening.
“I thought maybe a handful of my friends would come out tonight and pray with me,” Tucker said addressing the crowd of cars as she opened prayer. “I have a lot of friends it looks like.”
Cars kept coming in around 6:45 p.m. as worship music blasted from speakers. All parts of the hospital parking lot were full.
This prayer time over the hospital was community led, said Bridget Foster with Georgetown Community Hospital.
“When the hospital heard the community wanted to hold a prayer vigil at the hospital, of course we said yes,” she said.
Participants were asked to use flashers and headlights to show support for those inside.
Honks were heard from all over the parking lot and hands were raised in praise. Some even had signs with “thank you” and “we (heart) you.”
