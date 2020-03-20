Dear friends,
The coronavirus has turned our world upside down. We can’t get away from the virus or its impact.
We live in a world of 24-hour information, so there is lots of information about the virus— good, bad, inaccurate, useful and even sensationalizing information.
As a media outlet, it is our job to share information — accurate information — so that you are better informed as to how you, personally, are going to respond to the rapidly changing situation.
Coronavirus is a serious health threat. At first we thought it was a serious threat to just our older citizens but as time has moved on it seems that threat now extends to younger people. In Kentucky, two babies have confirmed cases. Those with serious underlying health issues are especially at risk.
We must use common sense and listen to the experts. Cough/sneeze into a tissue or your upper sleeve. Wash your hands. Avoid touching your face. Stay home if you are sick. Practice social distancing.
The News-Graphic is not going to sensationalize the situation. We are working to provide the best information in as timely a manner as possible while taking steps to protect ourselves and our families.
Like most business operations, this has impacted the News-Graphic in a negative way. The shutdowns and closures have pulled our advertising base at a time, ironically, when we have our largest audience ever. So, I have to make some decisions that enable the News-Graphic to continue providing critical information while trying to protect the health and welfare of my employees as well as the company.
The printed edition of the March 25 Scott Shopper is suspended, but will be available online on our website at www.news-graphic.com. I expect The Shopper to return April 1.
We are also temporarily suspending printed publication of our Tuesday edition until further notice. This will allow me to keep more employees home, and monitor supplies as some supply chains are in jeopardy of being closed. Subscriptions will be extended, and ads scheduled for The Scott Shopper or News-Graphic will be rescheduled.
We will continue to provide information via our website at www.news-graphic.com and our mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Apple store or Google Play. You can sign up for our free text alerts on our website. We have dropped the paywall for all coronavirus coverage. Our Thursday and Weekend/Saturday editions will be published on their usual schedule.
These decisions were not made lightly. My hope is when this crisis passes, you will continue to support the News-Graphic with your subscriptions and advertisements. Like many small businesses we will need that support to survive.
Right now, our job is to keep you informed. The News-Graphic has a legacy over 150 years long, and this community has long entrusted this newspaper.
On our website is a COVID-19 link that contains a lot of information. We have posted lists of restaurants still operating, closures, meal pickup times and locations and other vital information both in our printed editions, on our Facebook page and our website. We are constantly updating, so check back often.
We love this community. Stay safe, be calm and let us all pray this crisis passes soon.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.