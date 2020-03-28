Rick B. Thomas, 53, has been identified as the individual found by boaters in Elkhorn Creek Saturday afternoon, said Scott County Coroner John Goble.
Thomas was discovered near Oser Landing Park behind the shopping center just off U.S. 460, Goble said.
The victim, who had been in the water up to a week, was unmarried with no children, homeless and had not been seen by his family in two weeks, Goble said.
An autopsy will be conducted Sunday to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.
The Georgetown Police Department and the Scott County Coroner's Office are investigating.
Johnson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.