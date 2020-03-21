Messages of hope are popping up all over social media during this time of confusion and uncertainty.
One message making the rounds is from Country Boy Brewing’s co-founder and brand manager, Daniel “DH” Harrison.
In a video shared Thursday on Country Boy’s Facebook page, Harrison reassures everyone to, “stay calm. Don’t panic. We need to be vigilant. We need to take what (Gov. Andy Beshear) said extremely seriously,” and shares why he believes “we’re gonna make it through this.”
Harrison’s great-grandmother, Effie Byrd lived in Christopher, Kentucky during World War II and had two children, Garlin and Carlin, in the war. During those times families were given ration books by the government, Harrison said.
“I’m lucky enough to have this,” he said in the video. “This is a war ration book that my great-grandmother Effie Byrd was given in World War II.”
Growing up Harrison remembers hearing stories of the ration book, he said. Now he wanted to have a conversation with his children about the coronavirus, but show them there is hope. That conversation led to a similar discussion with his staff and then the making of the video.
“It just felt right,” Harrison said. He wanted to make the video to share a bit of hope because, “our generation hasn’t seen anything like this and I know we’ll be fine,” he said.
That doesn’t mean decisions haven’t been hard.
Country Boy has had to lay off its part-time staff, which Harrison says is the hardest thing he’s had to do, but he is working with his staff to make sure everyone is taken care of and “we’re gonna be mindful of what the Governor’s said.”
Country Boy closed both of their taprooms in Lexington and Georgetown a day before Beshear mandated all restaurants and bars close to inside.
Harrison went on to talk about what the rations were used for.
“In order to buy certain things, there were rations in there for sugar, coffee, oil; things like that to make sure that everybody had enough, and that we were taking care of our neighbor, and we weren’t hoarding things and we were gonna get through this together,” Harrison continued.
He made sure to point out there were many unused rations left in the book.
“And the reason that I know what my great-grandmother knew back then, what a lot of folks knew then, is what we need to remember now,” he said. “The reason that we’re gonna make it is that, inside this ration book, there’s still a whole lot of rations left.
“My great-grandmother knew back then that she only needed to take, and she only needed to get what she needed in order to take care of her neighbors, take care of her friends, take care of her family; everyone took what they needed and we were all in this together.
“So, I want to ask of you to do what so many folks did back then; remember your neighbor, take care of each other, be vigilant. Stay with your family. Reassure them. Stay calm, but be safe.
“We’re gonna do it for our communities. We’re gonna do it for our counties. We’re gonna do it for our state. Most importantly, we’re gonna do it for the country.”
To see the full video, visit https://www.facebook.com/CountryBoyBrewing/.
