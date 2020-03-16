Scott County Government will be limiting access to various government offices as a precaution to the coronavirus, said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
“Each office is different, so there are different procedures,” Covington said. “But we want people to know we are open and we are here for them, but we are asking them to use the phone or email to limit contact.”
A press release has been posted to the Scott County Fiscal Court website and the Scott County Judge/Executive Facebook page.
“Public service remains the top priority for all County departments,” the press release states. “Agencies are open and available for document drop-off for business purposes. Please contact offices via phone or email for questions or any immediate needs.
Contact information for departments can be found on our webpage at http://www.scottky.gov.
“Thank you for understanding,” Covington said. “We will get through this together.”