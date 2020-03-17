It is likely Walmart and Kroger had never seen anything like the past week, much less the past weekend.
Entire rows of shelves were empty of food and paper products as people prepared for periods of quarantine. Stockers brought pallets of products only to stand by while customers unloaded the pallets into their carts. It was not uncommon to see customers with multiple carts.
The stores’ online shopping departments were swamped at first, but soon began to catch up only because so many items were sold out. Social media posts from customers showed that many had as much as 90 percent of their original order out of stock by pickup time.
In response, both Walmart and Kroger have adjusted their operating hours from their normal 24-hour schedule. The move is to allow the stores to have time to do a thorough cleaning each night, and to be able to restock the store.
Starting this week, Walmart will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Kroger’s hours are now 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. These changes are until further notice.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to order all restaurants to close dining in.
“We are to the point now, where this is a step we have to take,” he said. “I want to thank everyone that stepped up and did this voluntarily. We are asking so many people to make sacrifices. It is not lost on me that most of these are small businesses.
“We are going to do everything we can to be there for you. We realize the impact this will have, and we will be there for you.”
Bars will also be closed, he said.
Country Boy made the decision to close over the weekend and Chick-fil-a announced it was closing in-dining Monday morning.
Beshear made it clear restaurants and continue drive-thru, take-out or delivery and encouraged citizens to take advantage.
The governor also ordered the state to begin waiving Kentucky’s waiting period for unemployment benefits as job losses due to the coronavirus mount. State officials said more information would be available Tuesday. Anyone who wishes to file for unemployment benefits can do so by calling 502-875-0442 or visiting the Kentucky Career Center’s unemployment benefits page at http://kcc.ky.gov/career.
