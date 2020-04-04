Even though COVID-19 has all of us keeping our “social distance,” the pandemic has also led to some innovative ventures.
Such as Old Friends Farm’s new Virtual Farm Tours.
The series is called, “Monday Mornings with Michael,” hosted by Old Friends founder Michael Blowen. As the title suggests, a new video will be available each Monday and includes visits with a few of the farm’s 100-plus equine retirees each week. The virtual tours can be found on Old Friends’ website at http://www.oldfriendsequine.org or on Old Friends Youtube channel.
The first video is available and features the farm’s two oldest retirees: Dinnard, 32 and Archie’s Echo, 31.
There is no charge to view the video, although donations will be welcome.
