The Scott County Fiscal Court will hold its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
The meeting will be available for viewing via live streaming at the fiscal court’s website at www.scottky.gov/live-streaming/
Because of the governor’s orders regarding gatherings of less than 10 people, the courthouse will be closed. Even so, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said that steps have been taken to ensure the meeting is in compliance with the state’s Open Meetings laws.
The meeting agenda is attached.