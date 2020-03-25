agenda
Agenda for Fiscal Court meeting on March 26.

The Scott County Fiscal Court will hold its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 26. 

The meeting will be available for viewing via live streaming at the fiscal court’s website at www.scottky.gov/live-streaming/

Because of the governor’s orders regarding gatherings of less than 10 people, the courthouse will be closed. Even so, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said that steps have been taken to ensure the meeting is in compliance with the state’s Open Meetings laws. 

The meeting agenda is attached.

