Georgetown College President Will Jones issued an open letter to students Friday stating that the remainder of the Spring semester would be completed online.
"Thank you for the kind, smart, and caring ways in which you have pulled together," he began in the letter. "…With the full trust that you will continue to meet the unprecedented health, societal, and educational challenges of today with a can-do resolve, the Executive Cabinet and I have decided to move all courses to online instruction for the remainder of this spring semester.
Jones also mentions that all college events through the end of April are cancelled or postponed. This includes preview days and PAWS. Off-campus events are also cancelled or postponed.
It is expected that these events will be rescheduled for May or June, the letter says.
"It is the Executive Cabinet's prayer and hope that we will be able to host the senior banquet, baccalaureate service and graduation ceremony on May 8 and 9, as currently scheduled," Jones said in the letter, adding that all other graduation activities are cancelled.
He goes on to say the possibility of rescheduling even these events is there and they may be pushed to May or June, as well. On April 29 Georgetown College will confirm if the originally scheduled graduation can occur.
"As nightmarish and unbelievable as this global crisis has been, please know that it will pass," Jones writes. "Georgetown College is 190 years old this year. It has weathered wars, pandemics, financial depressions and internal crisis. Together we will make it through this."