Georgetown Community Hospital is accepting donations of unused and unopened medical and protective supplies and equipment.
As health officials warn of escalating cases of COVID-19 due to increased testing, the hospital is making efforts to prepare for the increased needs of personal protective equipment (PPE), said Bridget Foster, hospital communications director in a press release.
The hospital is accepting the following unused and unopened supplies:
—Disposable face masks including surgical masks and ear loop masks.
—Respirator masks rated N95 or higher.
—Face shields and goggles designed to protect eyes.
—Disposable gowns such as medical/dental gowns as well as impervious or isolation gowns.
—Disposable non-latex gloves.
—Disposable surgical caps.
—Disposable foot covers.
—Antimicrobial wipes.
—Hand sanitizer.
Currently, the hospital is not accepting medical devices, medications or linens.
Anyone who has something to donate should contact the hospital administration at 502-868-1200 to arrange delivery. For more information visit the hospital’s website at GeorgetownCommunity Hospital.com.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.