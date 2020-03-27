FRANKFORT — The 16 statewide colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System will have only online/remote classes through the end of the semester, and postponed spring commencement, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To maintain the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, all colleges will continue to offer online/remote classes through the last day of instruction, which is May 2, and will use online/remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4-10.
Additionally, employees will continue to work remotely through at least April 17, in accordance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations. Because of the fluidity of this unprecedented health event, this date could change.
Leadership of KCTCS, which includes the presidents of the 16 colleges, has also decided to delay commencement, with new dates announced in the coming weeks.
“We understand the need to delay commencement is disappointing to our students who have worked hard and made personal sacrifices to successfully complete their college programs,” said KCTCS President Jay Box. “I ask for their patience and understanding as we work through these challenging times.”
KCTCS will continue to assess when each college can fully reopen its facilities to students and the public and return to normal operations. The 16 colleges will follow the guidance from the Governor’s Office and the Council on Postsecondary Education in any systemwide decision.
For the most current information on how KCTCS is responding to COVID-19, visit https://kctcs.edu/covid-19/.
In the last academic year 127,211 students enrolled at KCTCS colleges, according to their website, making KCTCS the largest provider of postsecondary education in the state.