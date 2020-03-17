Kentucky’s phone line and website for filing unemployment insurance claims were not functioning as of Tuesday afternoon and have not since Monday morning, when Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants and bars to close dine-in services in an effort to curb the new coronavirus.
On Monday, Beshear directed state officials to begin waiving the state’s mandatory one week waiting period for unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs because of the virus, and also eliminated the requirement for those people to search for work while they receive benefits.
Beshear said during a news conference Monday that officials were working to correct problems with the website and phone line, but provided no concrete timeline for when those services would be available.
Employees at restaurants across the state are already feeling the impact of Beshear’s order.
During a Monday news conference in Pike County, the mayor of Coal Run, Andrew Scott, said his son was laid off from his job at Texas Roadhouse following the restaurant’s closure of dine-in service.
In Lexington, several restaurant owners expressed concern Monday that their businesses and employees would suffer during the closures.
Restaurants are allowed to continue drive-thru services, curbside pickup and delivery.
Other industries are likely to suffer as well. Beshear also ordered the closure of child care centers by the end of the day Friday, and required all government offices to close for in-person services by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Dentist and orthodontist offices have also been ordered to stop seeing patients for non-emergency dental care.
“We know the steps we are taking are going to cause people to lose their jobs,” Beshear said Monday. “We want you to be able to qualify for unemployment and we don’t want to create impediments that keep you from being able to get through this. We are going to make sure we get through this together.”
JT Henderson, spokesman for the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said officials are working to correct any issues that prevent people from filing for unemployment.
Henderson could not immediately say how much traffic to those systems has increased.
Beshear said the offices that oversee those services were increasing staffing levels.
The governor’s order will allow people who lost their job because of coronavirus to receive a week’s worth of benefits that the state would normally withhold — this week is commonly called a “waiting week.”
Under normal circumstances, people who apply for unemployment receive their first check two weeks after they first apply, but only receive payment for one of those two weeks. Beshear’s order directs the state to deliver payment for both weeks.
The state will accept unemployment insurance applications from people who lost their jobs because they are in quarantine, and from people whose employer shut down because of coronavirus, officials said Monday.
“While we have not yet experienced large-scale job loss as a result of the coronavirus, we want to be prepared for that,” Josh Benton, deputy secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said during an afternoon news conference Monday.
When the system is functioning, people can apply for unemployment benefits online or by phone, by calling 502-875-0442 or visiting the Kentucky Career’s Center unemployment benefits page at https://kcc.ky.gov/career.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky.