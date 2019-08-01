A man was shot and critically wounded with a handgun by a family member about 10 p.m. Wednesday following an altercation involving a family pet, said Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, is listed in critical but stable condition at the UK Medical Center Thursday morning, Hart said.
Investigators have detained a 17-year-old who was living with the victim at a home on Barkley Road where the incident took place, Hart said. The juvenile was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Another family member was physically assaulted but was not shot, the deputy said. She refused medical treatment at the scene. A family dog was shot and killed.
"Once on the scene, deputies located two adult victims and also found the family dog had been shot. The suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, was observed in the living room and fled back into the home. The suspect then complied with deputies and was apprehended without further incident," according to a press release.
The victim was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life threatening injuries, Hart said. He was rushed into surgery.
The relationship of the juvenile to the shooting victim and assault victim is not certain, Hart said, but it was not a father-son relationship.
The suspect’s name was withheld because of his age.
