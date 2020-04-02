Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bring Scott County’s total number to 17.
Three females and one male patient were confirmed Thursday, said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather who had just spoken to WEDCO Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller.
The latest patients range in age from 20 to 60, he said.
No other details were available.
Health officials caution that numbers will continue to rise based mostly on the increase in available tests and the number of labs now reporting. Gov. Andy Beshear said there are now 32 labs reporting, but the response time ranges from 12-to-24 hours to 10 days.