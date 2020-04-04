A mustang recovered from an abusive and neglected situation and on the way to a new owner fell from a trailer traveling down I-75, according to multiple social media posts.
“Wild Child is going to be fine,” said Sarah Price via her facebook page.
“In fact, she is at her new home. WC will be in stall rest for a long time. She has already bonded with her new owner who has been over the moon upset. I can personally attest to her passion, care and love for mustangs and this horse in particular.”
Price is the executive director at American Mustang Trainers Association, according to her Facebook page.
The horse reportedly fell from the trailer at about 70 mph.
“I literally just witnessed the horse fall out of the back of his van on I-75,” said Steve Moss on his Facebook page. “The horse bounced down the road at about 70 mph… laid in the road until his owner came back … and popped back up, albeit pretty beat up. Amazing.”
The Georgetown Police Department arrived quickly and managed traffic until the horse was returned to the trailer.
Wild Child was among 18 neglected and malnourished horses recovered earlier this year from a Boyle County farm, according to social media posts.
The American Mustang Trainers Association is asking for donations to cover the medical bills at Paypal: AmericanMustangTrainers@gmail.com
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.