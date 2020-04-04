Things are quiet at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm these days.
No tour buses roll up to the Visitors Center. The parking lot is empty, except for paid staff. Volunteers don’t greet visitors or slip carrot slices to horses.
Because there are no visitors or volunteers at the farm, founder Michael Blowen says.
“We’re shut down,” he says flatly.
Just like Scott County’s schools, many of its businesses and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky’s production line, the usual activities at Old Friends, home to more than 100 retired race horses, have been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Normally, March would have been a busy time for Blowen, a time planning the efforts to generate the nearly $2 million needed to shelter, feed and care for the horses.
He, the staff and the volunteers would be sprucing up the grounds in anticipation of tourists and visitors in central Kentucky for Keeneland’s spring meet and the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Blowen would be preparing an itinerary for out-of-state trips to race tracks like Saratoga and Belmont in New York, Pimlico in Baltimore and other tracks. Those trips are where Blowen courts potential donors for the nonprofit farm.
But there will be no such trips this spring. Keeneland is closed and the Derby is postponed until Labor Day Weekend.
“It couldn’t have happened at a worse time for us,” Blowen says about the pandemic.
“Eighty-one percent of our revenue comes from visitors to the farm,” he said in a telephone interview.
The absence of visitors is noticeable to the farm’s residents, he said.
“They seem to miss the people coming to see them,” Blowen said.
At the moment, the horses see the same faces, Blowen, his wife Diane, and the paid staff, who feed the animals and make sure water’s available.
There is an upside for the farm.
“Last October we had a visitor and his wife. They came but they missed the last tour. I told them, ‘Come on, let’s grab a beer and I’ll take you around,’” Blowen recalls.
He drove them around and introduced them to the horses.
“They’d never been to a race. They just liked the animals,” he says. “They asked really good questions.”
When the tour was over, they told Blowen they ran a successful business in a northern Plains state.
“He said they had a philanthropic arm, but they’d found whenever they made a donation to a nonprofit, the nonprofit would always as for more. This would be a one-time thing.
“I said, ‘I understand, because I’m one that would always ask for more,’” Blowen said, laughing.
“I agreed. They also wanted to be anonymous,” he remembers.
Blowen says he forgot the matter.
A few weeks later, a check arrived.
“I thought it was one of those fake checks you get in the mail,” he says.
The check was for $500,000 — an amount that brought most debts current.
“We’re financially okay for the next few months,” Blowen says.