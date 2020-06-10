Two individuals have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, said Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan.
About 8:03 p.m. Wednesday multiple calls of a shooting or "shots fired" in the vicinity of Fairfax Way and Towson Way were placed to the 9-1-1 dispatcher, Swanigan said.
Two individuals were found, each suffering from gunshot wounds at the Shell on Showalter Drive, he said. They had apparently been transported to the gas station.
The names of the shooting victims were not released.
Police are on the scene investigating.
"It is way, way early in the investigation," Swanigan said.