The Scott County PVA office will cease in-person services at 5 p.m. today (Tuesday) until further notice, per the Governor’s order.
Services will continue to be provided during normal working hours ( 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) M-F, by telephone, fax, email, the website at www.scottkypva.com, the portal service and the U.S. mail service.
Doors will be closed, but the PVA office will be fully functional and available, said Tim Jenkins, Scott County PVA administrator.
The PVA’s telephone number is 502-863-7885; fax number is 502-863-7899 and its address is: 101 East Main St., Suite 206, Georgetown, Ky 40324.