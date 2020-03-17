Below is a list of local restaurants that are still open and how you may order food from their location.
Please note this list is subject to change and isn't all inclusive. If you know of a business that needs to be added or something that is wrong on this list, please call our office at 502-863-1111 or email us at news@news-graphic.com.
• A Cup of Commonwealth- Curbside Pickup, Call 502-603-0441.
• Applebee's- Carside to Go by calling 502-570-5856 and Delivery thru Applebees.com or DoorDash.
• Arby's- Drive thru open. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout.
• B's Takeout / Stop-n-Shop- Carryout only, call 201-364-4333. Delivery available through DoorDash and GrubHub.
• Babes BBQ- Curbside Pickup by calling 502-603-0441, Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout & GrubHub
• Biggby- Drive thru and Carryout available Monday-Thursday 6am-9pm, Friday 5:30am-9pm, Saturday 6am-9pm, Sunday 7am-9pm
• Bojangle's- Drive thru open, Monday-Sunday 6am-10pm.
• Broussard's Delta Kitchen- Carryout Wednesday-Saturday 11am-7:30pm, $2 charge for all delivery through calling 502-642-4193, or through Kentucky Takeout, DoorDash, and GrubHub
• Buffalo Wild Wings- Carryout only, Call 502-867-7649. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout, DoorDash and GrubHub.
• Burger King- Drive thru open. Delivery available through GrubHub.
• Camino Grande- Carryout only, call 502-570-0001 Monday-Sunday 11am-10pm.
• Chick-Fil-A- Drive-thru open for mobile orders, Door Dash orders and catering orders Monday-Saturday 6:30am-10pm Call 502-863-6767
• Cracker Barrel- Carryout available by calling 502-863-5670, order online at CrackerBarrel.com or via DoorDash or Kentucky Takeout. Retail store is open for items like bread, bacon, pancake mix and plenty of fun things for you and the kids to enjoy while you’re at home.
• Culvers- Drive thru only Monday-Sunday 8:30am-10:30pm
• Dairy Queen- Drive thru open Sunday-Thursday 6am-10pm, Friday & Saturday 6am-11pm
• Desserts by Rebecca- Carryout and curbside pickup. Call ahead 859-684-5191, available Tuesday-Saturday 7am-5pm. Delivery through Kentucky Takeout
• Domino's- Carryout and Delivery, call 502-863-6100
• Far Out Espresso- Drive-thru open, Delivery through DoorDash. Call 502-735-9151.
• Fat Katz Pizzeria- Carryout and Pick-Up window open, Call 502-570-0773. Delivery through GrubHub
• Fava's- Carryout available, Delivery through Kentucky Takeout, DoorDash, and within 5 mile radius. Call 502-863-4383 Monday-Saturday 8am-8pm, Sunday 10am-3pm, Limited menu.
• Fazoli's- Drive thru and carryout only. Order online at order.fazolis.com. Delivery available through DoorDash.
• Formaggio Italiano- Carryout, Curbside and Delivery service, Call 502-642-4381 Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-8pm. Delivery through Kentucky Takeout and GrubHub also available
• Frisch's Big Boy- Drive thru open. Delivery available through DoorDash and GrubHub.
• Galvins- Online ordering and carryout orders call 502-863-1909 Monday-Thursday 11am-8:30pm, Friday & Saturday 11am-9:30pm
• Giovanni's- Drive Thru and delivery, Monday-Thursday 11am-9:30pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm, Sunday 12pm-9:30pm, Call 502-570-2314
• Josie's- Curbside Pickup, Call 502-603-0378 Monday-Sunday 11am-7:30pm. Delivery available through DoorDash
• Kentucky TakeOut- will deliver to you from multiple local restaurants 11am-9pm, order online at kentuckytakeout.com
• KFC - Drive thru open. Delivery available through GrubHub.
• King Tut- Carryout only, call 502-642-4697 Tuesday-Saturday 12-7pm, Sunday 12-6:30pm. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout and DoorDash.
• La Antigua- Carryout only, call 502-570-4771.
• Little Ceasar's- Drive thru and carryout available, Call 502-570-5757. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout.
• Local Feed- Curbside pickup and delivery 11am-7pm Tuesday-Sunday, free delivery within 5 miles
• Long John Silver's- Walk-up window open, Designated spots to park and call in your order to 502-863-0919. They will bring out when ready.
• Mancino's- Curbside pick up call 502-863-5252. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout.
• McAlister's Deli- Curbside or carryout available, call 859-699-3354 Monday-Sunday 10:30am-9pm. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout and DoorDash. Free kids meals with purchase of an entree weekdays 11am-3pm.
• McDonald's- Drive thru only. Delivery available through DoorDash.
• MiCasita- Carryout only, call 502-863-0840 Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10:30pm.
• Mod Pizza- All orders take and go. Order online, in store or via phone at 502-603-8092 Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm
• More than Cake- Carryout available. Call 502-868-5353. Limited delivery available through DoorDash and GrubHub.
• OEC Japanese Express- Get the pick 3 combo delivered only with Kentucky Takeout.
• O'Charley's- Carryout only via online, phone 502-868-9165, Kentucky Takeout or DoorDash
• Panera- Drive thru, Rapid Pick-Up, and Delivery available
• Papa John's Pizza- Carryout and delivery, call 502-867-0700. Delivery also available through DoorDash.
• Papa Murphy's- Carryout and delivery, call 502-863-2000.
• Penn Station- Carryout only, order in store, online or call 502-570-0270
• Pepe's Mexican- Carryout only, call 502-868-0060.
• Pizza Hut- Carryout and delivery, call 502-863-5461.
• Poor Man's Cafe in Stamping Ground- Open 7am-6:30pm Tuesday-Friday, 7am-11am, Saturday 7am-3pm, Monday for Carryout only when you call 502-535-7700
• Qdoba- Carryout available. In-store ordering, mobile app and website, call 502-867-0232 Sunday-Thursday 11am-8pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10:30pm. Delivery available through DoorDash.
• Raising Canes- Drive thru open. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout.
• Red State- Curbside pickup 11am-7pm when you call ahead, delivery within 10 mile radius for $3 fee
• Roosters- Carryout only. Call 502-570-9464 Monday-Sunday 11am to 12am
• Shanghai Express- Carryout only. Call 502-868-6858. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout.
• Sapparo- Carryout only, call 502-863-9233 Monday-Thursday 11am-2pm and 4-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-9:30pm, Sunday 12-9pm. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout.
• Spotz Gelato- Carryout and Curbside pickup available, Call 502-682-3750 Tuesday-Friday 3-9pm, Saturday-Sunday 12-9pm, Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout, DoorDash and GrubHub.
• Sonic- Drive-in or drive-thru open.
• Steak 'n Shake- Drive thru only. Delivery available through DoorDash.
• Subway- Drive thru open. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout, DoorDash and GrubHub.
• Taco Bell- Drive- thru open. Delivery available through GrubHub.
• Thai Garden- Takeout by phone 502-570-9907
• Tipsy Cow Bar- Carryout available, Call 606-342-0911. Delivery through GrubHub.
• Trindy's- Curbside pickup only. 11am-2pm & 4pm-8pm Tuesday-Thursday, 11am–2pm & 4pm-9pm Friday and Saturday, 12-8pm Sunday, Call 502-642-4251. Free delivery to Indian Acres. Delivery also available through Kentucky Takeout, DoorDash, and GrubHub.
• Waffle House- Carryout only. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout.
• Wendy's- Drive thru only
• Wilshire's- Carryout and curbside pickup available, Call 502-863-0034. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout and GrubHub.
• Wooden Straw- Curbside only, call 502-762-7640 or 502-642-5160 Monday-Friday 7am-3pm, Saturday 10am-4pm. Delivery available through Kentucky Takeout.
• Zaxby's- Drive thru open. Delivery available DoorDash.