Editor's Note: A listing of the closings, cancellations, schedule changes and other important information regarding reaction to the COVID-19 can be found on Page 3A of this edition. The News-Graphic has placed the coronavirus articles in front of our paywall as a public service.
Schools, courts, sports, churches and many general public events have been postponed or cancelled following requests from national health experts who say “social distancing,” is critical to managing the spread of the coronavirus.
During a special-called meeting Thursday, the Scott County Board of Education suspended all out-of-state and international travel for students and staff, as well as all extra-curricular activities until further notice.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub followed Gov. Andy Beshear’s suggestion and closed all Scott County Schools for two weeks starting March 16 through March 27. Scott County schools have their spring break March 30-April 4, so school will resume April 6.
Scott County allotted 10 Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Days in this school calendar, and has used three. The Kentucky General Assembly is expected to pass legislation authorizing an additional 20 NTI days due to the public health emergency.
The schools will be closed to everyone but essential personnel during this time period, but a grab-and-go meal plan is in place for children during this time, Hub said. Details of the food plan can be found on Page 3A, of this newspaper and the school system’s websites.
“There are going to be challenges,” Hub said when outlining the closure plan. “No one is going to like this.”
Georgetown Parks and Recreation Board has postponed all of its organized youth and adult activities, and has closed its parks and the Pavilion to any organized event. The parks will remain open for “passive” use, but must be limited to groups of 10 or less. There can be no organized use of the ballfields or parks.
All 14th Judicial District courthouses are closed and courts have been pushed back to late April or May.
The Scott County Detention Center is closed to all visitors and others must be screened before entry.
Many churches have followed suit cancelling Sunday services. Some churches were resistant at first, but as time passed Friday, more and more churches announced cancellations. Beshear had suggested churches close because the coronavirus is especially harmful to the elderly and several of the Harrison County patients were linked through the same church.
