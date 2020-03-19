During a time when there is a lot of unknown, Scott County Schools are working together to provide a meal to the community they serve.
Meals include a fruit, a vegetable, an entree, and a drink.
Seven-hundred breakfast meals and 1,051 lunches were served Monday, and Tuesday the numbers grew to 1,022 breakfasts and 1,418 lunches served across all schools providing pick up or delivery.
For those preparing and delivering the food this service is making an impact.
“We’ve got a lot of kids who don’t eat unless we feed them,” said Scott County High School Cafeteria Manager Kimberly Hall. “A community takes a village.
“All of my staff is working, some of them are over at Western and out different places but we have five here today, including myself,” she said.
“It’s had a great impact on my staff, especially when they come back and say, ‘we need more,’” said Western Elementary Nutrition Manager Shannon Karr.
Over at Western Elementary, Karr and her staff are working to prepare food for delivery on the Scott County food buses.
The school transportation department is working close with Western to provide the buses for deliveries, said Karr.
“The buses, we load them up and they take (the meals) out into the community,” she said. “We have a set route in the morning and the afternoon.”
Her crew of nine take two hours each day to prep the meals just to get them ready for delivery, Karr said.
In the cafeteria of Western, which is being used as a staging area, bags of lunches, water bottles and juice boxes fill the tables.
“To me, I like (the staging area),” said Karr. “I like it and I don’t want my girls to feel overwhelmed because, there are so many sack lunches. If you’re prepping for 200 it’s a lot.”
The numbers of needed lunches are growing each day.
“Once we get the number, for the next day, then we up (the lunches) or we may take them down,” she said. “We like the staging area out here. It’s convenient. We can, like a war room, if you will, kinda have everything out and we can see so we don’t forget a stop.
“We know when we have all this prepped in the morning we can just put milk in it and send it out there.”
“I can’t imagine going without having food for a day or a night,” Karr said. “And, if this is a small thing we can help in the middle of everything else that they have going on in their lives, we don’t mind doing that. We’re happy to do it.
“But, it is sad to think we have this many kids that may not have had a meal. But, again, it’s nice knowing that you provided a service and you helped them.”
Meals are provided Monday-Friday until March 27 for anyone under 19. The schools with pick up locations are Creekside Elementary, Garth Elementary, Georgetown Middle School, Scott County High School, Southern Elementary and Stamping Ground Elementary.
All undelivered lunches from the schools are being donated to the AMEN House, said Karr.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.