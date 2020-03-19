Although literally surrounded on all sides by counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, Scott County remains clear so far.
Earlier Thursday, Scott County Judge-Executive sent a Facebook post that he had confirmed with WEDCO there was no confirmed case in the county and at 3:30 p.m. Georgetown mayor Tom Prather confirmed it as well.
Rumors about Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky have been rampant, but Rick Hesterberg confirmed Thursday afternoon that TMMK had no confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
At press time there are 35 confirmed cases in Kentucky, including an 8-month-old baby and the wife of the Louisville mayor. Almost half of those cases are within a half hour drive of Georgetown, so officials say it is just a matter of time. One of the latest patients is an 88-year-old woman from neighboring Bourbon County.
Kentucky residents can call the coronavirus hotline at 1-800-722-5725 for advice about when to seek medical treatment. The coronavirus symptoms include cough, fever and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is urged to call the hotline or their doctor before visiting a doctor. If you do not have these symptoms do not call the hotline, said Gov. Andy Beshear.
Kentucky’s coronavirus website is https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19 for more information about the virus.