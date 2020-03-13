**THIS LIST WILL CONTINUE TO BE UPDATED AS INFORMATION COMES IN. If you have information you would like to submit, please email us at news@news-graphic.com.**
Schools
-Scott County Schools closed March 16-27 NTI Days
-Scott County Schools Spring Break March 30-April 3
-Scott County Schools resume in-school classes April 6
-GCHS/SCHS 2020 Project Graduation meeting, March 19 postponed
-Creekside Carnival postponed
-Scott County Schools, all extracurricular activities suspended until further notice.
-Scott County Schools will provide healthy meals Mon-Fri. March 16-27. Meals are free to anyone under 19 years old. Curbside delivery to go offered. Breakfast, 9-10 a.m.; Lunch 1-2 p.m. Following locations: Creekside Elementary, Garth Elementary, Georgetown Middle, SCHS, Southern Elementary, Stamping Ground Elementary.
-Breakfast and lunch meals will be served curb-side pickup to go at the following locations: Bashford Apts. Sadieville, Clairmonth Apts., Ed David Learning Center, Georgetown Estates, Georgetown Terrance/Degaris Mill, Northern Heights, Overlook/Scotland Woods Apts. Penninsula.
Churches
-Southland Christian Church; Sunday worship service suspended, streaming online will be available. For more information please go to http://southland.church
-First United Methodist Church; Sunday worship service suspended, Wednesday night fellowship meals and Growth Groups suspended until after Easter
-Trinity Assembly of God; Remains open, will also be streaming online. Please visit https://www.trinityassembly.org
-Cedar Grove Baptist Church; Remains open, may stream on Facebook live
-Georgetown Baptist; Currently suspended, update about Sunday service coming soon
-SS. Francis & St. John Catholic Parish; Sunday worship service suspended, streaming online will be available. For more information please go to https://ssfrancisjohn.org
-Crossroads Community; Sunday worship service suspended, steaming online will be available. For more information go to https://www.crossroads.net
-Grace Christian; Sunday worship service suspended, streaming online will be available. For more information go to https://www.gracechristian.tv
-First Christian Church; Sunday worship service suspended
-Newtown Christian Church; All worship services suspended until March 23
-First Presbyterian Church; Sunday worship service suspended. Streaming of 2019 and 2020 services are available online at http://www.pcgeorgetown.org
-Georgetown Church of the Nazarene; Sunday worship service suspended
Retirement Homes
-Dover Manor; restricting all visitations (except for compassionate care) until further notice
-Windsor Gardens; only allowing essential personnel until further notice
Courts
-14th Judicial Circuit Court. All March jury trials cancelled
-Scott County prisoner transports from one jail to another halted until further notice
-No one will be permitted into any 14th Judicial Circuit Court building who meets the following: Visited China, any European country, or any other high-risk country identified by the CDC within the last 14 days; resided or has been in close contact with someone who has been to one of these countries in the last 14 days; traveled domestically within the U.S. where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission; asked to self-quarantine by doctor, hospital or health agency; diagnosed or had contact with COVID-19; fever, cough, shortness of breath.
-All Bourbon Criminal Court cases paused until May 14 special docket. Any person who is being held and has not yet had their bond reviewed, may electronically file a motion with the Court and with electronic notification to the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth has 7 days to file a response or the Court will consider the motion unopposed and grant the bond relief subject to the discretion of the Court.
-Bourbon Cvil Court is cancelled until May 14, 2020.
-Scott County Civil Court is cancelled until May 7, 2020.
-Woodford Criminal Court is cancelled until May 6, 2020. Any person who is being held and has not yet had their bond reviewed, may electronically file a motion with the Court and with electronic notification to the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth has 7 days to file a response or the Court will consider the motion unopposed and grant the bond relief subject to the discretion of the Court.
-Woodford Civil Court is cancelled until May 6, 2020.
—14th Judicial District Family Court (Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties)
Domestic Violence/IPO cases and any motions to amend the contact terms of an order or to extend an order, will continue to be heard in each county. Only parties, attorneys and necessary witnesses will attend. Victims Advocates may continue to attend at their discretion. Motions to amend other items of an order shall be heard subsequent to April 10, 2020.
Dependency, neglect, abuse case: Only temporary removal hearings following either the entry of an Emergency Custody Order or the filing of new petitions will still be scheduled and heard in court. Removal hearings following the entry of an ECO will continue to be scheduled by the Court within 72 hours of the entry of the order pursuant to KRS 620.080 (1)(a) unless waived by the parties.
1.The Temporary Removal Hearing on any new cases commenced by the filing of a petition, and required to be held within 10 days of the date of the new filing pursuant to KRS 620.080.(1)(a) will continue to be scheduled and heard at 11 a.m. on the regularly scheduled DNA dockets in each county. These are the first appearances on new petitions that are often referred to as arraignments.
2. Provisional appointments of counsel for these hearings will continue to be assigned by the clerk in each county. Attorneys on these panels wishing to request that no new cases be assigned to them during this period may contact the DNA clerk in each county to be temporarily removed from the list to sequentially assign cases.
3. All other matters currently scheduled on the remaining dockets are cancelled through April 10, 2020, and will be reset by the court at its earliest available date. Except in the case of serious emergencies and only if approved by the court, no motions may be filed and set to be heard on any docket prior to April 10, 2020. Motions or requests for orders not requiring a hearing, (such as drug-screen renewals, recommitments to the Cabinet) may be submitted in writing to the Court for entry of an order.
Termination of Parental Rights actions:
1. Pre-trial conferences shall not be set on the court’s regular docket. Attorneys for the Cabinet may contact the Family Court office to arrange for alternative measures to conduct a pre-trial conference, including teleconferencing. The court will contact counsel on any case that was scheduled for a termination hearing during the restricted period to determine whether a sufficient emergency exists to allow the hearing under the terms of the Supreme Court Order, or if the matter will be rescheduled.
Status Cases:
1. Status dockets will be cancelled during this period. The only exception shall be for purposes of conducting a detention hearing on a runaway charge if the child was placed into detention. These hearings will continue to be held within 24 hours of the juvenile being detained, and scheduled by the court with notice to all interested persons.
Civil actions involving child support, divorces, custody, paternity or other issues:
1. These dockets and, unless you are otherwise notified by the Family Court office, all scheduled hearings in Family Court are cancelled through April 10, 2020. The court is reviewing individual matters that had been set for evidentiary hearings during this period, and attorneys and/or parties will be notified by the Family Court office once we have determined the best option for either rescheduling the matter or other available methods for submitting the cases without in-person appearances.
2. Moving parties shall re-notice any motions currently set to be heard on any docket prior to April 10, 2020 to a regularly scheduled docket day for these matters heard after the restricted period.
Actions with a person being held in the county jail on a Family Court Order:
1. These cases will be set on a case by case basis as soon as possible after consultation with the county attorney, counsel and clerk.
Other emergencies and time-sensitive matters:
1. In cases of serious emergencies requiring an Order from the Court in order to protect against irreparable harm, counsel may file an Emergency Motion to be heard at the convenience of the court. All attorneys and litigants should make every effort to resolve matters prior to filing any such motion, and should objectively evaluate the severity of the emergency before seeking this extraordinary relief from the court during this time. Emergency Orders will be issued very sparingly, and only upon finding of serious emergency and no other relief available. Any motions alleging circumstances that would endanger a child or place them at risk of dependency, neglect and abuse shall be reported first to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for investigation.
2. Time sensitive matters that can be resolved by agreement may be submitted to the court for entry of an Agreed Order.
3. The court will continue to review all matters that have been submitted by agreement for the entry of Decrees or other Orders in each county on a weekly basis.
14th Circuit, Division Two
1. All trials and hearings for march in each county are canceled and will be moved for status hearing on the first available docket in May.
—Drug Court sessions are cancelled for the entire period.
—Scott Civil Docket, April 2, 2020 — all cases continued to May 7, 2020 at the same time.
—Scott Criminal Docket, April 3, 2020 — all cases continued to May 1, 2020 at the same time.
—Bourbon Civil and Criminal Dockets, April 7, 2020 — all cases continued to May 5, 2020 at the same time.
—Woodford Civil and Criminal Dockets, April 8, 2020 — all cases continued to May 13, 2020 at the same time.
—Scott Civil Docket, April 9, 2020 — all cases continued to May 14, 2020 at the same time.
—Scott Criminal Review Docket, April 10, 2020 — all cases continued to May 8, 2020 at the same time.
2. During this period, any motion for bond relief shall be filed by email, with electronic notice to the Commonwealth. After the Commonwealth has an opportunity to respond, all bond relief motions will be taken under submission and written order entered.
3. Any other motion of an emergency nature shall be filed with the Circuit Clerk, noticed at the convenience of the court. Upon review of the motion, the court staff will contact all parties involved and if determined to be an emergency issue, will set a date for hearing during the restriction period, within the limits of the Supreme Court’s order.
4. This order shall be in effect from March 16 through April 10, 2020, or until extended or modified by the order of the Kentucky Supreme Court, or until othrwise modified by further Order of this Court.
Community Events
-St. John’s Fish Fry, March 13 cancelled
-St. John’s Bingo, March 13 and March 14 cancelled
-Kiwanis pancake breakfast at Lemons Mill Elementary, March 14 postponed
-Old Friends Farm, public tours suspended until March 27
-Georgetown/SC Parks and Recreation, all organized youth and adult activies suspended until further notice
-Scott County Public Library will be closed March 15-April 5
-Georgetown/Scott County Museum is closed March 14-28
Services
-AMEN House, all services continue as usual, but washing hands or use of hand-sanitizer is required upon entry of the building. March 17, for the senior commodities program at Grace Christian Church groceries will be loaded into your vehicle as you are parked.