Scott County Schools are implementing some changes to the meal program for next week, March 24-27, according to Renee Holmes.
Starting Tuesday March 24, the new meal time will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Two meals will be provided once per day.
Meals will be served through Friday next week. No meals will be available the following week, March 30-April 3 because of spring break.
Meal pick up locations starting March 24 are Creekside Elementary, Eastern Elementary, Garth Elementary, Georgetown Middle School, Scott County High School, Southern Elementary and Stamping Ground.
The routes for mobile meal delivery starting at noon on March 24 are Georgetown Estates A and B; Bashford, Degaris Mill, Winners Circle, Overlook, Scotland Woods, Fat Kats; Clairmont; Elizabeth Street, Ed Davis, Northern Heights, Peninsula; and Eagle Creek Baptist Church.
If you are unable to visit one of the locations, call (502)-570-3035, email mitzi.marshall@scott.kyschools.us or message Scott County Schools Nutrition Services on Facebook.