To limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus, school will be closed in Scott County March 16 to 27, 2020 with these days being used as NTI days. We will continue to provide breakfast and lunch meals free of charge for anyone under age 19 during this timeframe. The schedule for mobile delivery sites is outlined below:
Georgetown Estates:
—We will begin to pass out breakfast at 9 a.m. at Georgetown Estates A followed by Georgetown Estates B.
—We will begin to pass out lunch at 1 p.m. at Georgetown Estates A followed by Georgetown Estates B.
Bashford/Degaris Mill/Overlook/Scotland Woods:
—We will begin to pass out breakfast at 9 a.m. at Bashford Apartments followed by Degaris Mill and then Overlook/Scotland Woods.
—We will begin to pass out lunch at 1 p.m. at Bashford Apartments followed by Degaris Mill and then Overlook/Scotland Woods.
Clairmont Apartments:
—We will pass out breakfast at Clairmont Apartments at 9 a.m. and lunch at 1 p.m.
Elizabeth Street/Ed Davis/Northern Heights/Peninsula:
—We will begin to pass out breakfast at Elizabeth Street at 9 a.m. followed by Ed Davis Park then Northern Heights and then the Peninsula neighborhood.
—We will begin to pass out lunch at Elizabeth Street at 1 p.m. followed by Ed Davis Park then Northern Heights and then the Peninsula neighborhood.
Eagle Creek Baptist Church:
—We will pass out breakfast at Eagle Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. and lunch at 1 p.m.
Meals will also be available for pick up. Breakfast can be picked up from 9 a.m. to10 a.m. and lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Friday, from March 16 to 27. Pick up sites are listed here:
—Creekside Elementary School
—Eastern Elementary
—Garth Elementary School
—Georgetown Middle School
—Scott County High School
—Southern Elementary School
—Stamping Ground Elementary School
Any individual who cannot pick up meals at one of the schools listed and does not live near mobile sites and needs a meal delivered may contact Mitzi Marshall, Director of Nutrition, at (502) 570-3035 or emailmitzi.marshall@scott.kyschools.us. Families can also message Scott County Schools Nutrition Services on Facebook (@scsmeals.)