Scott County Schools will continue to provide meals to students next week but will adjust the delivery plan to accommodate Spring Break.
On Friday, March 27, they handed out meal kits that included meals for lunch Friday through breakfast on Wednesday, April 1.
At noon on April 1, meals kits will be available for lunch on Wednesday through breakfast on April 6.
On April 6, meal distribution will resume with a new schedule, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Pick up meals at the following locations:
—Bashford/Degaris Mill/Winners Circle/Overlook/Scotland Woods/Fat Kats
—Clairmont Apartments
—Creekside Elementary School
—Eagle Creek Baptist Church
—Eastern Elementary School
—Elizabeth Street/Ed Davis/Northern Heights/Peninsula
—Garth Elementary School
—Georgetown Estates A & B
—Georgetown Middle School (March 27 is the last day for this site)
—Scott County High School
—Southern Elementary School
—Stamping Ground Elementary School
The March 27 and April 1 distribution dates also apply to in-home delivery.