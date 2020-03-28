During this crisis many businesses that remain open are working to help out the most vulnerable.
Special hours are being implemented in some stores to provide a safer shopping space.
Below is a complied a list of local stores that have shopping hours for seniors and high risk residents.
—Walmart; Every Tuesday 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
—Kroger; Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
—Save A Lot; First hour everyday 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
—Big Lots; First hour everyday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
—Dollar General; First hour everyday 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
—Family Dollar; First hour everyday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
—Dollar Tree; First hour everyday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
—Walgreens; Every Tuesday 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.