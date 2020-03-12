Scott County seems to be in the eye of the coronavirus hurricane with 7 of the 8 confirmed cases in neighboring communities, but so far there have been no confirmed cases here.
“Georgetown Community Hospital is continuing to see an increased number of patients who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, but we have not yet diagnosed any individuals with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), “ said hospital spokesperson Bridget Foster. “We are continuing to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to managing symptomatic patients and implement the proper procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of spreading germs.”
As of Wednesday morning, there are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in nearby Cynthiana. All are linked, officials said. The first coronavirus patient in Kentucky worked at the Walmart in Cynthiana in Harrison County. Officials have not said how the patients were linked. There have been two confirmed cases in nearby Lexington with the eighth patient in Louisville. The patients range in age from 27 to 69.
The patients in Harrison County include a 27 year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man a 67-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man. The two patients in Fayette County are both men, 46-and-49-years-old. The Louisville patient is a 69-year-old man. All patients are in isolation, although several are in their homes, officials said.
Gov. Andy Beshear warned that more cases are imminent and strongly suggested all nursing homes ban visitors except for loved ones of patients receiving end-of-life care. A nursing home in Kirkland, Washington has been where multiple deaths from the virus have occurred, according to multiple media sources. That highlights the danger this virus has on the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.
Harrison County Schools closed this week as a precaution, although school employees decided to offer free lunches for all students in the district.
Scott County is on alert and ready should the need arise, officials said.
“While we have not treated any patients with the virus at our hospital to date, Georgetown Community has taken measures to prepare, in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Foster said.
These measures include:
— Patients in the Emergency Department and inpatient units are screened based up their recent travel history.
—Personal protective equipment is available, including face masks and eye protection, for example.
—Hand hygiene products are easily accessible throughout the facility.
The hospital is working closely with the WEDCO District Health Department and the Kentucky Department of Public Health (DPH), she said.
“Our clinical teams are trained on the proper procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of spreading any infectious disease, including COVID-19,” Foster said. “If we have any reason to believe a patient may have the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), our providers immediately implement the appropriate infection control measures in according with CDC guidelines.
“These include masking and isolating the patient, donning personal protective equipment — inclusive of an N95 respirator mask, eye protection, gown and gloves — and ensuring environmental hygiene.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.