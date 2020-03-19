Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather issued a joint State of Emergency declaration late Tuesday afternoon.
“While there HAS NOT yet been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Georgetown/Scott County, the State of Emergency serves to activate federal resources, enable quicker local response to changing circumstances, engage personnel and volunteers for response efforts, allocate resources for disaster recovery and enable law enforcement and emergency management to safely keep the peace,” states the official declaration, including the emphasis.
More than half of Kentucky’s 25 confirmed coronavirus patients hail from neighboring communities to Scott County. Since the outbreak began in the U.S., there has been a shortage of tests to confirm the coronavirus. This past weekend the CDC relaxed regulations allowing more than 2,000 private labs to manufacture their tests for the virus, and by the end of this week as many 1.9 million tests will be available, said U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. Once that happens, officials expect the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to increase dramatically.
“Primarily we are doing this for economic benefits for our citizens,” Prather said.
Earlier this week, based upon Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders, Covington closed in-person access to all county offices.
On Wednesday, Prather did the same with city departments. All public offices remain open and doing business via telephone, email, website and website portals when available. The mayor has also cancelled the March 23 council meeting.
Buildings affected by the mayor’s orders include:
—Police station
—Fire stations 1, 2 and 3
—City Hall
—Codes Division
—Public Works
—Recycling Center
—Senior Citizens Center
—The Pavilion, Recreation Center
—Ed Davis Learning Center
—Dispatch
Trash pickup will continue as scheduled although that may be adjusted if absences increase. All city committee and board meetings are suspended until further notice. Any meetings required for necessary city business will be conducted via phone or cloud-based collaboration system until further notice.
The city is waiving penalties and interest on taxes, fees and fines incurred during the State of Emergency.
At the discretion of Police Chief Michael Bosse, downtown parking spaces may be reserved, as necessary, for “Carry Out” only parking for local restaurants.
Emergency services will remain on duty.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.