With almost all social and recreational activities closed or at least significantly modified to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Georgetown’s three public golf courses are in a unique position as the only game in town.
Most stakeholders of that exemption recognize that it’s a day-to-day reprieve based on merit and are fully committed to keeping it that way.
“The governor could come on at 5 o’clock today and say, ‘OK, the golf courses are shut down,’” said Steven Conley, director of golf at Cherry Blossom and Longview. “We’re just trying to adhere to best practices and encouraging all our players to do the same.”
Gov. Andy Beshear issued the decision to close all non-essential business in the state at the close of the day on March 23 while leaving golf as a municipal decision. That same week, Lexington city courses ceased operations until further notice. Golf options are limited in Frankfort, as well, with Juniper Hill open for walkers only from noon to 6 p.m. daily.
That means – for now, at least – business on the fairways and greens in Scott County is booming by comparison, with cautious optimism that it will continue.
“We have had a ton of golfers on the course and it will be uncommonly busy for awhile,” Carl Smith Jr, wrote in a Facebook group for Canewood members. “We want our golf course to remain a place where all of us can get away and enjoy some spring weather while we work our way through this trying situation. Fairways, tees and greens are in amazing condition for early season golf. Relax, enjoy, and be safe.”
Twenty-two states are still allowing golf, according to a map released this week by Golf Digest. Many of those are western outposts with low population density. Kentucky is one of 15 states where the game is at least restricted in spots.
With a statewide telephone number set up to encourage “positive social peer pressure,” not to mention many non-golfers wondering why the courses have been spared, the county’s golf community is on its toes daily to stave off any additional action.
In the name of safety, Conley said Cherry Blossom and Longview have adhered closely to the recommendations outlined in a recent memo from the PGA of Kentucky.
The major concession is that tee times, which must be reserved either online or by an advance call to one of the pro shops, are spaced out every 20 minutes instead of the traditional 10.
“That way we don’t have a bunch of people standing around all the time waiting to get started, and they’re not all arriving at the same time, either,” Conley said.
Each course uses its social media presence to issue almost daily warnings about recommended distancing. Players are reminded not to stand within six feet of one another at any time.
In a letter to its members, Cherry Blossom and Longview urged “no high-fives, fist bumps or hugs.”
While noting that it is his desire for courses to remain open as a recreational and social option, Beshear recommended that all golfers walk courses, to avoid the many points of contact with shared cart rentals.
Conley acknowledged such a measure is contrary to the culture at Cherry Blossom and Longview, which like many purveyors of the grand, old game, serve an older demographic.
“We encourage walkers, but we don’t typically see a lot of them,” he said.
To keep the cart option available while safeguarding the health of his clientele, Conley heads up an intense cleaning regimen.
When each cart returns to the pro shop, it is pressure washed. High contact areas such as the steering column, grab handle, storage spaces and bag straps then are washed with a mixture of bleach and disinfectant.
Each cart is allowed only one occupant. To put that in perspective, Longview has only 48 carts in its rotation.
‘Almost my whole day is constantly flipping golf carts, power washing, disinfecting, sanitizing,” Conley said. “We’ll take it if it means we can stay open.”
All three courses have modified their flag sticks on the green, as well.
The bottom of each pin is sheathed by a hollowed-out, foam swimming pool needle, Two-and-a-half inches in length, it fills the cup, preventing the ball from fully rolling into the hole.
It’s a simple way to prevent another point of contact, removing the need for each player to retrieve their ball from the same hole and risk spreading the virus.
Conley joked that it’s almost a non-issue for recreational players, anyway.
“Most of our guys play gimme golf,” he said. “If they get it within two or three feet, they’re not concerned with putting it out. They just take it and move on.”
The pro shops are closed. Green fees and the cost of light snacks are handled outside on a card-only basis.
It’s another measure to keep patrons from getting called out for congregating.
“There’s no sitting or standing around or drinking a beer after. It’s show up, play golf, then get back in your car and go home,” Conley said. “It’s not the best scenario, but you can still get out there and enjoy yourself.”
Despite the prohibitions in neighboring counties, Conley said most players the past two weeks have been familiar faces.
And while the current status is seen as a blessing to the golf industry and those who rely upon it to fight their cabin fever in these unusual times, our local courses are not rolling in the clover, either.
Tee time restrictions cut the number of available playing slots in half. Additionally, Conley sad Longview generally garners only about 60 percent of its revenue from daily play. Stay-and-play packages, often popular with people from other parts of Kentucky and neighboring states, have likely screeched to a halt until at least June.
June is also when Conley, who doubles as Great Crossing High School boys’ golf coach, was slated to head up that team’s annual fundraiser.
“I’m almost at the point now where my conscience is telling me to cancel it,” Conley said. “We would be counting on a lot of local small businesses that had to close and are really struggling because of this.”
It’s a stark reminder that while there are some inconveniences involved if you wish to hit the links right now, life could be a lot worse.
“We’re doing everything we can,” Conley said.
Kal Oakes can be reached at sports@news-graphic.com.