Editors note: Below is a list complied of altered services our community has put together during this time. This list is subject to change as new information comes in.
Prescription Pickup
The Georgetown Police Department is providing prescription pickup and delivery for citizens 60 and over. Call 502-863-7860 for more information.
Food and Medical Essential Helpline
The city of Georgetown,Fiscal Court, Transform Scott County and AMEN House have teamed up together to help out the self-isolated most vulnerable citizens. They are providing help getting groceries, medicine and other essential items. If you are immune system compromised, elderly, or instructed by medical professionals to quarantine you can call 502-867-2004 or 502-867-2005 to speak with a community volunteer. The helpline will take calls Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Please use the helpline only if you have no other option for assistance.
Meal pickup
Scott County Schools will continue to provide breakfast and lunch meals free of charge for this timeframe. During lunch, anyone under 19 will receive the lunch meal for Monday as well as the breakfast meal for the following day. This way, families will only have to leave home to pick up meals once per day but will still receive two free meals during each NTI day.
The schedule for mobile delivery sites is below:
Georgetown Estates:
— Monday 3-23; Breakfast at 9 a.m. at Georgetown Estates A followed by Georgetown Estates B.
— Monday, 3-23; Lunch at 1 p.m. at Georgetown Estates A followed by Georgetown Estates B.
— Starting Tuesday 3-24; Breakfast/Lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Georgetown Estates A followed by Georgetown Estates B.
Bashford/Degaris Mill/Overlook/Scotland Woods/Fat Kats:
— Monday 3-23; Breakfast at 9:00am at Bashford Apartments followed by Degaris Mill and then Overlook/Scotland Woods.
— Monday 3-23; Lunch at 1:00 p.m. at Bashford Apartments followed by Degaris Mill and then Overlook/Scotland Woods.
— Starting Tuesday 3-24; Breakfast/Lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Bashford Apartments followed by Degaris Mill and then Overlook/Scotland Woods.
Clairmont Apartments:
— Monday 3-23; Breakfast at Clairmont Apartments at 9 a.m. and lunch at 1 p.m.
— Starting Tuesday 3-24; Breakfast/Lunch at Clairmont Apartments from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Elizabeth Street/Ed Davis/Northern Heights/Peninsula:
— Monday 3-23; Breakfast at Elizabeth Street at 9 a.m. followed by Ed Davis Park then Northern Heights and then the Peninsula neighborhood.
— Monday 3-23; Lunch at Elizabeth Street at 1 p.m. followed by Ed Davis Park then Northern Heights and then the Peninsula neighborhood.
— Starting Tuesday 3-24; Breakfast/Lunch at Elizabeth Street followed by Ed Davis Park then Northern Heights and then the Peninsula neighborhood from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Eagle Creek Baptist Church:
— Monday 3-23; Breakfast at Eagle Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. and lunch at 1 p.m.
—Starting Tuesday 3-24; Breakfast/Lunch at Eagle Creek Baptist Church from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Meals will also be available for pick up. Breakfast can be picked up from 9 a.m to 10 a.m. and lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23. Starting Tuesday, March 24 Breakfast and Lunch can be picked up between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Pick up sites are listed here:
— Creekside Elementary School
— Eastern Elementary
— Garth Elementary School
— Georgetown Middle School
— Scott County High School
— Southern Elementary School
— Stamping Ground Elementary School
Any individual who cannot pick up meals at one of the schools listed and does not live near mobile sites and needs a meal delivered contact Mitzi Marshall, Director of Nutrition, at (502) 570-3035 or email mitzi.marshall@scott.kyschools.us. Families can also message Scott County Schools Nutrition Services on Facebook (@scsmeals) Home delivery will also transition to two meals delivered once per day.
Government
—All government offices are open but doing business only via telephone, email or website.
—All government buildings are closed to in-person access.
—Curfew for all young people 18 and under, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, or on the way to work. Curfew hours are 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
AMEN House
Currently closed to clothing donations and distributions. They are seeking money to purchase food through a partnership with God’s Pantry. You can send a check to PO Box 211, Georgetown Ky, 40324.
If you know of anyone experiencing food insecurities go to amen.org/first-visit to find out details. AMEN House is open Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to noon with extended hours on Tuesdays until 3 p.m.
Restaurants
Restaurants are limited to drive-thru or curb-side delivery. A complete listing of restaurants still serving can be found on our website at www.news-graphic.com or on on Facebook page.
Some parking spaces in downtown Georgetown are reserved for curbside delivery.
Senior Center
Scott County Senior Center is closed with limited services. They will continue to provide necessary transportation to medical and grocery needs, and continue to deliver meals to home bound seniors who regularly receive meals at the center. For more information call 502-863-4041.