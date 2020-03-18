Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, along with all of Toyota’s manufacturing plants in North America, will be cancelling production for a three days starting Saturday.
The shutdown will begin March 21 and continue March 23, 24, said Rick Hesterberg, TMMK spokesman.
“We plan to reopen Wednesday, March 25,” he said.
The shutdown is for the concern and safety of TMMK’s employees due to the coronavirus, but also due to the anticipated slowdown in sales due to the closures and market conditions because of the coronavirus, he said.
All employees will receive full pay through March 24, he said. All overtime has been cancelled.