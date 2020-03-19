Less than 24 hours after suspending production for three days, TMMK and all Toyota plants in North America have announced the production suspension will continue until April 6.
“Toyota is extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S.,” stated a press release from Toyota. “The manufacturing facilities will be closed from March 23 through April 3, resuming production on April 6, 2020. Our service depots and vehicle logistics will continue to operate."
This action is being taken to protect the health and safety of our employees, key stakeholders and communities, as well as a result of the significant market decline due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, states the press release.
Toyota will continue to offer full pay during this shutdown period for all production team members and variable workforce, said Rick Hesterberg, TMMK spokesman
"We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner,” he said.