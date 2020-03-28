A child care worker at the Toyota Child Development Center and a server at Josie’s restaurant have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Josie’s made the announcement on its Facebook page Saturday.
“Unfortunately, a member of our waitstaff has tested positive for the COVID-19,” reads the restaurant’s statement. “The server last worked 13 days ago on March 15.
“Due to this news, Josie’s in Georgetown will be closing for the next two weeks as we take every precaution necessary to keep our customers and staff safe.”
On Friday evening, an employee at the Toyota Child Development Center tested positive for COVID-19, said Rick Hesterberg, corporate communications for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).
The child care center is operated for Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky by Bright Horizons. Parents and families have been notified, Hesterberg said.
“The employee’s last day was March 18 and the child development center has been closed since March 21,” Hesterberg said. “The employee is doing well, will remain in self-quarantine and will not return to work until being cleared by a physician and when the facility reopens.
“At this time, we are not aware of any employees or their children contracting the virus as a result of being in contact with the childcare facility. While the center was open, it followed Kentucky Department of Public Health guidelines including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting between every shift to minimize risk to families and staff.”
Since its closing due to an executive order from the governor closing all child care centers in the state, the center has had an extensive round of cleaning and disinfecting, Hesterberg said.
“We will continue to take every effort to keep families and staff safe upon their return,” he said.
It is not known if these two individuals are included in the five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Scott County, released by WEDCO.
In related news, Scott County officials have grown concerned about the large crowds at area superstores such as Kroger, Walmart, Lowes and Tractor Supply. The crowds are such that “social distancing” is not taking place, making officials fearful the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will spike as a result.