FRANKFORT — More public venues in Kentucky are going green to show compassion during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Big Four Bridge and the Historic City Hall Clock Tower, a pair of Louisville landmarks, will join the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion with green lights as a symbol of compassion.
It started Saturday night, when Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky had its third coronavirus-related fatality, a 67-year-old man from Anderson County.
“Every night that I have to report a fatality, it’s a small thing, but we’re going to light the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion green,” the governor said Saturday. “Green is the color of compassion, it’s the color of empathy. It’s also a color of renewal. According to my faith, when you pass from this world, your body is just a vessel and your soul moves to an ever better and more special place.
“This gesture lets people know that we are thinking about them, that we care about them, that we love every single Kentuckian around us.”
The following day, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, whose wife has tested positive for COVID-19, announced the Big Four Bridge would also glow green every night, calling the nightly lighting “a symbol of our community’s compassion and resilience during these uncertain times. We want it to be a reminder to everyone that hope is a strong current that binds our city as we work together to mitigate the pandemic.”
On Monday, Louisville Metro Council President David James said starting Monday night, the Historic City Hall Clock Tower will glow green following the lead of Big Four Bridge and the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion as a symbol of compassion.
“In these last few days as COVID-19 has impacted more and more lives, I have seen many examples of residents of our city helping others through donations and volunteerism. That is compassion,” said James. “Let the clock tower shine to remind all of us that we are in this thing together and together we can weather the storm.”
Fischer has long described Louisville as a compassionate city, and Louisville has had at least 28 cases of Kentucky’s 103 coronavirus cases as of Sunday night.
“If you see the clock tower light, remember there are many who will need help in the coming weeks. Our compassion must be as strong then as it is now,” James said.