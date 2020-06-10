The web links for Scott County School’s virtual graduation ceremonies have been released.
A weekend of graduation ceremonies kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, with a parade celebrating Phoenix Horizon graduates at 6 p.m. on the inner circle of the bypass. Great Crossing’s parade will be Friday at 6 p.m. and Scott County’s parade will be 6 p.m. Saturday. Virtual graduation ceremonies will follow each parade at 8 p.m.
The News-Graphic will broadcast each parade via Facebook Live on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Virtual graduation programs will premiere at the links included below and will also be available to view on YouTube.
— Phoenix Horizon Community, June 11 at 8pm: http://phoenixhorizon.stageclip.com
— Great Crossing High School, June 12 at 8pm: http://greatcrossing-hs.stageclip.com
— Scott County High School, June 13 at 8pm: http://scott-chs.stageclip.com
Community parades begin each night at 6pm. Find maps of parade routes and more details here: https://www.scott.kyschools.us/News/graduationparaderoute