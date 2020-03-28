Public meetings are at risk as governments prohibit gatherings of 10 or more amid efforts to contain the coronavirus.
At the most recent Scott County Board of Education meeting, the school system spread chairs out, including those of the board members. A rough guess was made as to how many might attend and someone watched to keep the number below 10.
Many other public meetings have been cancelled, but as the length of the quarantine grows, public officials are looking at options.
The school board and the city of Georgetown are each looking at using a video conferencing program that may allow anyone watching to ask a question online as part of their participation. At the recent school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said the board members can participate from their home.
The Scott County Fiscal Court and Georgetown each stream meetings online, but the goal is to reduce the number of people in a single room.
Hub and Mayor Tom Prather each said equipment is still being purchased and protocols are being established so Kentucky’s Open Meetings laws are followed.
