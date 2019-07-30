Cassandra Carson has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and violation of a EPO/DVO in the death of Mathews A. Turner after a Tuesday morning stabbing at The Mill apartment complex, according to Georgetown Police Assistant Chief Robert Swanigan.
Turner, 36, was identified as the victim, according to Scott County Coroner John Goble.
Turner was a Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky employee and lived at 1403 Iron Loop Path.
The autopsy was conducted this morning in Frankfort, Goble said. Turner died from a "sharp instrument wound to the neck with extensive bleeding," the coroner said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were alerted shortly after midnight when a woman said she heard a loud thud outside her apartment. Looking outside, the woman told police she saw someone covered in blood.
