A 16-year-old has been charged in connection to a domestic shooting at a Barkley Road residence Wednesday evening, according to Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect, who remains unidentified because of his age, is charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (domestic) and second-degree cruelty to animals.
The victim, who was shot and critically wounded with a handgun, is listed in critical but stable condition at the UK Medical Center Thursday morning, Hart said. The victim has not been identified by authorities.
The suspect was living with the victim at the home where the incident took place, Hart said. The juvenile was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Another family member was physically assaulted but was not shot, the deputy said. She refused medical treatment at the scene. A family dog was shot and killed.
"Once on the scene, deputies located two adult victims and also found the family dog had been shot. The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, was observed in the living room and fled back into the home. The suspect then complied with deputies and was apprehended without further incident," according to a press release.
The victim was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life threatening injuries, Hart said. He was rushed into surgery.
The relationship of the juvenile to the shooting victim and assault victim is not certain, Hart said, but it was not a father-son relationship.