Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2004.
Did you ever wonder who God really is? A third-grade teacher asked her class to explain God. An 8-year-old boy named Danny did a better job than most anyone I have ever heard. This is his explanation, and what a thoughtful challenge to us:
“One of God’s main jobs is making people. He makes them to replace the ones that die so there will be enough people to take care of things on Earth. He doesn’t make grownups, just babies. I think that is because they are smaller and easier to make. That way he doesn’t have to take up his valuable time teaching them to walk and talk. He can just leave that to mothers and fathers.
“God’s second most important job is listening to prayers. An awful lot of this goes on since some people like preachers pray at times besides bedtime. Because he hears everything, there must be a lot of noise in his ears.
“God sees everything and hears everything and is everywhere, which keeps him very busy. So you shouldn’t go wasting his time by going over your mom and dad’s head asking for something they said you shouldn’t have.
“Jesus is God’s son. He used to do all the hard work like walking on water and performing miracles and trying to teach people who didn’t want to learn about God. They finally got tired of him, and they crucified him. But he was very good and kind like his father; and he told his father that they didn’t know what they were doing and to forgive them, and God said OK.
“His dad (God) appreciated everything he had done and all his hard work on Earth, so he told him he didn’t have to go on the road anymore. Now he helps his dad out by listening to prayers and seeing things which are important for God, like a secretary only a lot more important. Now you can pray any time you want to, and they are sure to hear you because they got it worked out so one of them is on duty all the time.
“You should always go to church on Sunday because it makes God happy, and if there is anybody you want to make happy it is God. Don’t skip church to do something you think will be more fun like going to the beach. This is wrong, and besides the sun doesn’t come out at the beach until noon anyway.
“If you don’t believe in God you will be very lonely because your parents can’t go everywhere with you, like to camp, but God can. It is good to know he’s around when you are scared in the dark, or when you can’t swim very good and you get thrown into real deep water by big kids. But you shouldn’t just always think of what God can do for you. I figure God put me here and he can take me back any time he pleases, and that is why I believe in God.”
There are some very valuable messages in this youngster’s story that apply to our daily life. Listen to them carefully. If you can transfer the world of a child to the world of an adult, I believe you will have a wonderful explanation of who God really is.
