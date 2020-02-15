Given a week to stew over its initial loss of the season, No. 1 Georgetown College men’s basketball took out its frustration with an impressive, in-state road win Thursday night.
Although No. 13 University of the Cumberlands hung tough, The Tigers’ defense ultimately reigned in a 71-60 victory at Randy Vernon Court in Williamsburg.
Chris Coffey had a monster night with 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead GC, which improved to 23-1 overall and 11-1 in the Mid-South Conference.
GC now leads Cumberlands by 1 1/2 games and also owns the tiebreaker due to a sweep of the regular season series with only four games left.
Jake Ohmer added 16 points and Nico Clareth 11 for the Tigers.
Caleb Taylor recorded a career-high seven blocks to go along with his 15th double-double of the season for Cumberlands (20-5, 9-2). The senior notched 16 rebounds and 10 points.
Tevin Olison had a team-high 18 points for the Patriots along with seven boards, while Jordan Griggs added 14 points.
Both teams came out with strong defensive efforts leaving the game tied at 4-4, five minutes in.
Georgetown went on a 5-0 run to take a 12-8 lead. UC responded with back-to-back three's from Olison before the Tigers utilized a 9-2 run over a five minute span,to take a 23-16 advantage.
Cumberlands got a pair of field goals from Steven Fitzgerald coupled with six free throws to head into halftime trailing 30-26.
Baskets from Olison and Taylor put Cumberlands in front 43-41 midway through the second half. Georgetown responded with a 14-4 run to take a 56-47 lead.
GC extended that margin to 13 and held on for the duration.
The Tigers dropped a 73-71 decision to Thomas More last Thursday, ending winning streaks of 32 games overall and 37 straight at home.
They’ll try to start a new run at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym when they host non-conference Carver College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Women's comeback falls short
Georgetown College cut a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to six late in the fourth Thursday night before falling to a 73-64 women’s basketball loss at University of the Cumberlands.
Hailey Ison led the Tigers (13-12 overall, 4-8 Mid-South) with 15 points.
Madison Darnell added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Carla Covane had 23 points for the Patriots (19-6, 6-5), who avenged a loss earlier in the season. Hannah Lawson landed 18 points.