Scott County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has grown to five while health officials warn the number will continue to increase.
Two males, younger than 50 years of age, are the latest cases, said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. Earlier this week, a 70-year-old, and two 30 year-old women were confirmed with the virus. The women are each isolated at home, officials said. There were no details on the latest cases.
Up until last week, only the state lab was processing tests, but this week a number of private labs have started testing, which means the number of confirmed cases will increase, Miller said.
She cautioned that only people with COVID-19 symptoms should be tested so the health care facilities will not be overwhelmed.
Some 80 percent of coronavirus patients will be be able to stay home with medical support, she said. People with underlying illnesses are especially susceptible to the virus, she said.
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has issued an executive order closing county park amenities including playgrounds, basketball courts, shelters and ball fields. General park grounds, trails and tennis courts remain home as long as social distancing is observed. A curfew for anyone 18 years or younger shall not be in public after 9 p.m. and before 6 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian or going to or from work or engaged in employment.
In Kentucky, 54 new cases were found today, increasing the state’s total coronavirus cases stands at 302. Seven people have died.