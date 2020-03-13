Emma Taylor Wilson
Member of First Baptist Church
Emma Taylor Wilson, 74 passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1945 in Seattle, Washington, daughter of Sarah (Wilkins) Taylor and the late Harry Taylor, Sr. Graduate of Georgetown High School, Class of 63’ and a graduate of Paducah Vocational College. Emma retired from the Dixie Cup Corporation and was a member of First Baptist Church of Georgetown. She loved to go fishing, play bingo, play Pokeno, shop, travel and go to the boat. In addition to her mother, Emma is survived by two uncles, John Henry (June) Taylor and Leslie Wilkins; two Aunts Rena Taylor, Lula Mae “Pig” Taylor; two daughters Benita (Charles Morton) Dawson and Willetta Mitchell Cowan; her son, Keith Mitchell; several step-children and special “adopted children”; thirteen grandchildren, Goldie Mitchell (Craig) Clark, Shania Morbley, Keith Mitchell Jr., Juanisha (Emmanuel) Marshall, Tykah Price, Lakayla and Pierre (Mother: Hope Mitchell) Calvin, Jeanne (Gary) Burgess, Patricia Dawson, Thomas Dawson, Joshua Dawson, David Orndorff, Jeremiah Beckham and Malachi Beckham; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy (Walter) Young and Jocelyn Smith; four brothers, Stephen (Mary Ann) Taylor, Russell Taylor, Harry (Ella) Taylor, Jr. and George (Missy) Taylor; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Beside her father, Emma was preceded in death by one sister, Nannie B. Taylor; her life partner Robert Earl Smith. Emma’s Celebration of Life Gathering will be Saturday, March 21, at 12 p.m. at the Ed Davis Learning Center, 151 Ed Davis Lane, Georgetown. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be directed to the family online at www.johnsonsfunderalhome.com.